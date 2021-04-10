20°C / 22°C
‘A beacon of light who gave endlessly’ - Dr Sindi van Zyl remembered

The Van Zyl family confirmed the much-loved doctor passed away on Saturday morning at a Johannesburg hospital. She was 45 years old.

Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
Much-loved medical doctor and radio show host Sindi van Zyl died at the age of 45 on 10 April 2021 after contracting COVID-19. Picture: Twitter/@sindivanzyl
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Revered medical doctor and radio host doctor Sindisiwe van Zyl's family has described her as a beacon of light who gave endlessly to everyone in her life.

The Van Zyl family confirmed the much-loved doctor passed away on Saturday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was 45-years-old.

Dr Sindi, as she was popularly known, was hospitalised recently after battling COVID-19-related complications.

Affectionately known as "the people’s doctor", Van Zyl became popular by using her medical knowledge to educate social media users on health matters.

South Africans raised more than R1 million in recent weeks to assist with covering her medical expenses.

READ: Donors raise nearly R1.5 million for Dr Sindi van Zyl

Family spokesperson Melanie Ramjee has thanked those who rallied together to support her.

“The Van Zyl family are truly humbled and they thank South Africa at large for coming together and standing together to help raise funds for Sindi. In addition to the national outpour of prayer and love for Sindi in the last few weeks of her precious life.”

South Africans from all walks of life took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late doctor, with some sharing memories of their interaction with her on the platform.

Friends and colleagues in both the medical and media sector remembered Van Zyl as kind and warm.

Dr Sindi graced the airwaves two years ago on her show 'Sidebar with Sindi' until recently when the station announced she would be hanging up her headphones.

In a statement, KayaFM said the doctor would be remembered for the mark she left on society as a healthcare worker.

"Even before the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Sindi made herself accessible to people from all facets of life seeking medical counsel. She changed the lives of many, especially those who struggled with information and access to our healthcare system."

Van Zyl leaves behind her husband Marinus and their two children.

Timeline

