‘A beacon of light who gave endlessly’ - Dr Sindi van Zyl remembered

JOHANNESBURG – Revered medical doctor and radio host doctor Sindisiwe van Zyl's family has described her as a beacon of light who gave endlessly to everyone in her life.

The Van Zyl family confirmed the much-loved doctor passed away on Saturday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.

She was 45-years-old.

Dr Sindi, as she was popularly known, was hospitalised recently after battling COVID-19-related complications.

Affectionately known as "the people’s doctor", Van Zyl became popular by using her medical knowledge to educate social media users on health matters.

South Africans raised more than R1 million in recent weeks to assist with covering her medical expenses.

Family spokesperson Melanie Ramjee has thanked those who rallied together to support her.

“The Van Zyl family are truly humbled and they thank South Africa at large for coming together and standing together to help raise funds for Sindi. In addition to the national outpour of prayer and love for Sindi in the last few weeks of her precious life.”

South Africans from all walks of life took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late doctor, with some sharing memories of their interaction with her on the platform.

Thank you Dr Sindi for everything you have done for me You gave me hope and strength when I was sure I had reached the end of the road. And I know you have done the same for so many other people. We gained an angel Resurrection Is Promised #RIPDrSindi #DrSindi pic.twitter.com/bnMEYchekx RIP Dr Sindi | YT: Kalogo Mojalefa (@Kalogo_Mojalefa) April 10, 2021

What a devastating loss! Dr Sindis generosity & kindness made Twitter a safer community for many of us. She shared her full humanity with us and was a reminder that compassion is more important than being right. May Gods Grace comfort her loved ones. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/oqeL3e00I9 Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) April 10, 2021

Friends and colleagues in both the medical and media sector remembered Van Zyl as kind and warm.

You fought a good fight.. for 8 weeks you never gave up..



Your body gave up earlier today But your spirit lives in the hearts of the MANY whom you SERVED till your last breath.. and I will carry it in my heart forever



Till next lifetime to my friend #RIPDrSindi Dr Yummy Mummy (@dr_lovelee) April 10, 2021

Her heart, her joy, her wisdom, her strength. Her curiosity, her honesty, her patience. Her willingness to learn, to share, to teach others. You were an exceptional human being Dr Sindi. Exceptional. Thank you for showing us what is means to live fully & with intention. pic.twitter.com/7SSY4VIGWB Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 10, 2021



You will be sorely missedyou were a GOOD person through and through Sindi .

A life wonderfully lived touched sooo many people.

Condolences to the family.

You exuded love and were loved in return.

Rest in peace https://t.co/3ERh8Jjhs0 pic.twitter.com/zi76O9TGtT Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 10, 2021

Dr Sindi graced the airwaves two years ago on her show 'Sidebar with Sindi' until recently when the station announced she would be hanging up her headphones.

In a statement, KayaFM said the doctor would be remembered for the mark she left on society as a healthcare worker.

"Even before the scourge of the Coronavirus pandemic, Dr Sindi made herself accessible to people from all facets of life seeking medical counsel. She changed the lives of many, especially those who struggled with information and access to our healthcare system."

Van Zyl leaves behind her husband Marinus and their two children.

