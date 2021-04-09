Zuma given until Wed to propose appropriate sentence if found guilty: report

Zuma's lawyer has confirmed that he received the letter from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng giving Zuma until Wednesday to reply with an affidavit of not more than 15 pages.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza on Friday said he was yet to consult his client on a Constitutional Court letter asking him to propose an appropriate sentence if found guilty of contempt of court.

Mabuza confirms that Zuma has received the letter that News24 said was from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

In it, Zuma has been given until Wednesday to reply with an affidavit of not more than 15 pages.

He didn’t make representations when the commission made its application asking the court to sentence him to two years.

Zuma had failed to appear at the commission after the Constitutional Court ordered him to respect its summons.

