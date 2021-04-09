Zondo postpones Gigaba & estranged wife's face-off to Tuesday

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said former State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s testimony had taken longer than anticipated.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has postponed former Minister Malusi Gigaba’s application to cross-examine his estranged wife Norma Mngoma to Tuesday as well as her hearing.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said former State Security Minister David Mahlobo’s testimony had taken longer than anticipated and Gigaba’s legal team was unable to make representations on Friday evening.

Zondo said: “The hearing of Miss Mngoma’s evidence has been adjourned to Tuesday and it will take place during the evening session.”

On Thursday, Gigaba applied to Zondo to keep Mngoma’s affidavit confidential or to hold her hearing in private.

Gigaba’s application is not the first attempt at suppression after State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo tried to stop acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta from testifying, but she failed in that instance.

