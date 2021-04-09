World leaders mourn Britain's Prince Philip

Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

LONDON - Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.

Here are some reactions to his passing:

BRITAIN

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip's "extraordinary life and work", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after he husband's death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

GALLERY: Royal reflections, a look at the life of Prince Philip

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip's public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths," he said, hailing his environmental work.

IRELAND

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip's death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

AUSTRALIA

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in his country after the passing of Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

CANADA

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Prince Philip, saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen".

"Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Trudeau said on behalf of this Commonwealth nation, adding that "the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights."

INDIA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Friday to Prince Philip who visited the former British colony four times, not always helping to mend ties.

Modi praised his "distinguished" military career.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," said the prime minister of the Commonwealth's biggest nation on Twitter.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."

Prince Philip was a nephew of Louis Mountbatten, the last British viceroy of India.

GERMANY

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Philip a loyal servant to the United Kingdom who "lived a long life of service to his country".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

ISRAEL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his "deepest condolences" the the Royal family.

"Prince Phillip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world," he wrote.

MALTA

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was "truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often".

"Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @RoyalFamily," he said on Twitter.

SWEDEN

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Philip's death, calling him "a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued".

"His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all," he said in a statement.

US

Former US president George W. Bush said Philip had represented his country "with dignity", honouring his "remarkable life".

"He devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

"He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

UNESCO

The head of UNESCO tweeted her "sincere condolences" to the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip's death.

"His Royal Highness Philip was a pillar of English modern history and a strong advocate of Planet action through the Duke of Edinburgh Conservation Award. He will be missed," Audrey Azoulay said on Twitter.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.