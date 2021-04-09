Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday in store for Gauteng

Your Saturday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the weekend, most parts of the country can expect warm weather conditions on Saturday.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 10°C and peak at 26°C while Pretoria will start out a 12°C and peak at 28°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/sHuxLf6Fdh SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 9, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL:

A partly cloudy day in store of KZN, Durban’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Ulundi will peak at 30°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/Q5oA3Sv0DB SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 9, 2021

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town will experience maximum temperatures of 24°C while George will see a high of 22°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 10.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/DzKaVMs3if SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 9, 2021

