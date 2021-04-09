Weather Watch: Sunny Saturday in store for Gauteng
Your Saturday Eyewitness News Weather Watch.
JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the weekend, most parts of the country can expect warm weather conditions on Saturday.
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg’s temperatures will start out at 10°C and peak at 26°C while Pretoria will start out a 12°C and peak at 28°C.
KWAZULU-NATAL:
A partly cloudy day in store of KZN, Durban’s temperatures will peak at 28°C while Ulundi will peak at 30°C.
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town will experience maximum temperatures of 24°C while George will see a high of 22°C.
