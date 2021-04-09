WC Transport MEC calls for calm after Cata taxi boss killed

Victor Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night, while another person was killed and two others were wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that slain taxi boss, Victor Wiwi, dedicated himself to making peace and ending violence in the troubled taxi industry.

Wiwi, the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night, while another person was killed and two others were wounded.

Police are searching for the gunman.

MEC Madikizela has called for calm within the taxi industry, which has been rocked by news of Wiwi's murder.

He'd arranged an urgent meeting with taxi body, Santaco.

Madikizela also described Wiwi as a respected and soft-spoken leader.

"I want to call on the Cata leadership to remain calm and allow the police do the investigation. We really need to get to the bottom of the killings, especially in the taxi industry in our province."

The motive has not been confirmed but the Western Cape has been plagued by ongoing taxi violence over the years, with scores of deaths recorded.

