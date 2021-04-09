WC Health Dept expects to vaccinate 60% of its health workers with Sisonke jabs

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Health Department said that it had anticipated that it would be able to cover more than 60% of its healthcare workers with the limited doses received via the Sisonke Programme.

Over 52,000 health staff have now been vaccinated in the province.

Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete, said that they were preparing to scale up vaccinations this month to complete Phase 1, with the expected arrival of Pfizer doses by mid-April.

Since February, the province received just over 54,000 doses of the initial 300,000 vaccines.

“By about the 10th or the 11th [of April], that is this coming weekend, we will be expecting another 36,000 doses out of the next batch of 200,000 Johnson & Johnson doses that are now being dispensed.”

Cloete said that a total of 90,000 doses will have been received via the programme and that would be able to cover 68% of healthcare workers.

“That is two-thirds of the healthcare workers that will be vaccinated by that, and then you can see that the if the Pfizer vaccine comes in the balance, is the other third.”

Currently, there are 16 healthcare workers infected with the virus in the province.

