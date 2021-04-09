WC ANC praises late struggle vet Graeme Bloch as a non-racialist & educationist

Bloch was married to former African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran and education specialist Professor Graeme Bloch has died.

Bloch was married to former African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Cheryl Carolus.

In a tribute to Bloch on Friday, the ANC in the Western Cape said that he came from a family of activists and was one of those activists who epitomised the non-racial character of the liberation struggle.

Like his wife, he was detained and banned without trial by the apartheid regime because of his fight for a just, non-sexist, non-racial and free South Africa.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen: "Graeme Bloch will be remembered as a key educationist, as a non-racialist, as a person who wanted a better education system for a free South Africa."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.