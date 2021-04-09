UCT to probe lecturer’s comments that Adolf Hitler committed no crimes

Political studies lecturer Lwazi Lushaba allegedly made the comments recently during an online lecture.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Friday said it had been alerted and was looking into controversial comments made by one of its lecturers in which he said German dictator Adolf Hitler committed no crimes.

The video has now been widely shared, UCT said it noted the remarks with grave concern.

Lushaba raised eyebrows during a pre-recorded online lecture when he said Hitler committed no crimes.

Other media have reported that Lushaba further said that what Hitler did to white people was what white people normally reserved for black people.

Eyewitness News has requested the full audio to establish the context under which these comments were made.

In a short statement, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution noted the comments with grave concern and was verifying all the facts.

He added that the university was clear that all brutalities of genocide constituted both formal crimes against humanity and ongoing sources of pain.

UCT has distanced itself from any other view and said the matter was receiving urgent attention.

Of course they will focus on the no crime remark to deflect but the key Lwazi Lushaba question is if Hitler had done what he did to Africans only would he still be the devil we know him as or hell be celebrated as a remarkable statesman like the rest of the other devils?

Dr Lwazi Lushabas assertion that, Hitler did to white people what they normally reserved for Black people is, on merits, a correct assessment.



I dont know what the brouhaha is about.

The DA will lodge a complaint against UCT lecturer, Lwazi Lushaba, with the South African Human Rights Commission following his racist comments regarding Adolf Hitler on a pre-recorded lecture.

