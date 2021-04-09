These are the 35 people tasked with reviving the ANC Youth League

Some members of the task team announced by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday include former President Jacob Zuma's daughter Thuthukile Zuma, the late Jackson Mthembu’s spokesperson Nonceba Mohlauli and Fees Must Fall leader Fasiah Hassan.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced the appointment of 35 young people tasked with reviving the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

The ANC disbanded its youth league in 2018 after it failed to elect new leadership. Internal squabbles also affected its last national task team.

Some members of the task team announced by secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday include former President Jacob Zuma's daughter Thuthukile Zuma, the late Jackson Mthembu’s spokesperson Nonceba Mohlauli and Fees Must Fall leader Fasiah Hassan.

The ANC’s 35-member Youth League National Task Team is being seen as an opportunity for the once-mighty structure to be reignited.

Here's a look at some task team members:

NONCEBA MHLAULI

Mhlauli will lead the ANC Youth League task team as a convenor. She was the spokesperson to the late Jackson Mthembu, Ministry in the Presidency. Mhlauli also served as head of communications and spokesperson of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus (2017-2019) and ANC media liaison officer (2016 -2018).

After being selected for the task team, Mhlauli was quoted as saying by TimesLive as saying, “Young people within the ANC have a right to self-determination, and they must exercise that right by being the people who build their own organisation,”.

In 2020 Mhlauli was in the race for the presidency of the ANC Youth League alongside Collen Malatji, Tlangi Mogale, Katlego Mamabolo, and Luzuko Bashman.

FASIHA HASSAN

Hassan was one of the student leaders of the 2015 Fees Must Fall movement and the youngest member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (MPL).

In 2019 she was awarded the International Student’s Prize. Hassan first became involved in student activism in 2013/2014 with Palestinian solidarity work, and she was the first woman chairperson of the Muslim Students’ Association.

She and some Fees Must Fall leaders featured in the film Everything Must Fall by Rehad Desai. Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Hassan joined the ANC communication team.

After the announcement of the task team, Hassan posted on Twitter that the real work of reviving the Youth League began now.

The real work of reviving the YL branch by branch, block by block begins now. It will likely be a painstaking process but is necessary for the future of our country @ANCYLhq



Here is the newly appointed ANC YL National Task Team led by cdes @NoncebaMhlauli & Joy Maimela: pic.twitter.com/pR1OvfXIf3 Fasiha Hassan (@FasihaHassan) April 8, 2021

JOY MAIMELA

Maimela will lead the ANC Youth League Task team as a coordinator. Maimela was a National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board member. She was touted as a candidate for president of the Youth League.

She said on SABC, “It has been very detrimental for us as young people not to have an active and alive youth league. We have lost an opportunity to have a voice in decision-making. The NEC, when it sits and discusses key issues, we are not there."

THUTHUKILE ZUMA

Zuma is the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

She was a public liaison officer at the Ministry of State Security.

In 2014, at the age of 25, she was appointed chief of staff at the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

Zuma also served as a National Youth Development Agency board member.

PRECIOUS BANDA

During a memorial service for Mthembu, Banda decried the ANC’s failed promises. She said Mthembu’s death came before the transformation of higher education.

Banda was convenor of the Young Women’s Desk at the ANC Women’s League.

KHULEKANI SKHOSANA

Khulekani Skhosana was the secretary-general of the Congress of SA Students. He is well known for saying that the ANCYL would burn the EFF headquarters should the EFF MPs continue to disrespect Parliament.

Skhosana received a Youth Leadership Award from the Global Youth Parliament in the year 2019. He served as a South African convenor for a global youth organisation, Future Team and was a delegate to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) ‘S Model United Nations (MUN) challenge.

The rest of the task team members are:

Tlangi Mogale

Sizophila Mkhize

Gumani Mukwevho

Palomina Jama

Insaaf Isaacs

Anele Matuntuta

Lesego Makhubele

Karabo Mohale

Collen Malatji

Pinky Mbele

Itumeleng Ntsube

Nomasonto Motaung

Mlondolozi Mkhize

Mfanafuthi Ngwambe

Precious Tonga

Sonto Mguni-Malapeng

Eugine Manana

Sandisene Sithole

Eugine Manana

Sandisene Sithole

Venus Blennis

Boitumelo Setlogelo

Sebang Motlhabi

Stella Mondlane

Seatlathebe Lepomane

Xolani Mgxoteni

Tsileng Sobuthongo

Mntuwoxolo Ngudle

Renae Sengani

Kenny Motegoa

Oliver Mabunda

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.