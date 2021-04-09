Slain CT taxi boss Victor Wiwi remembered as a man of peace

President of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Victor Wiwi was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN - One of the men that survived a shooting in which a Cape Town taxi boss was killed said it was difficult to make sense of the murder.

A second man, not affiliated to CATA, was also killed, while CATA general secretary Mandla Hermanus and a fourth person sustained minor injuries.

Cata General Secretary Mandla Hermanus on Friday said he hoped police did everything in their power to arrest those responsible for Wednesday night's shooting.

“It’s very unfortunate and it sets us back in our fight against violence that has been in the taxi industry for a while now.”

He said Wiwi's murder was unfathomable: “We don’t know why he was hit because he was a man of peace, advocating for an end to violence in the taxi industry for all the time he has been in the leadership role at CATA.”

Hermanus has called for calm saying CATA does not want the situation to escalate into full-blown conflict in the taxi industry.

He's urged members to allow police to do their jobs.

