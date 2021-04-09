SA records 1,366 new COVID-19 infections, 62 more people die

Sixty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now standing at 53,173.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now standing at 53,173.

The Health Department said that 1,366 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, with South Africa's caseload ballooning to almost 1,555,000.

Since the start of the outbreak in this country more than a year ago, 1,480,000 people have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of 95%.

On the vaccine front, 283,000 healthcare workers have received the jab so far.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases for South Africa is 1 554 975. Today, 62 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. This brings the total to 53 173 deaths.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 480 632, representing a recovery rate of 95%. pic.twitter.com/Ac4I0Hslzz Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 8, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.