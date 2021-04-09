20°C / 22°C
SA records 1,366 new COVID-19 infections, 62 more people die

Sixty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now standing at 53,173.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sixty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, with the death toll now standing at 53,173.

The Health Department said that 1,366 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, with South Africa's caseload ballooning to almost 1,555,000.

Since the start of the outbreak in this country more than a year ago, 1,480,000 people have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of 95%.

On the vaccine front, 283,000 healthcare workers have received the jab so far.

