Proteas captain Bavuma out of T20 series against Pakistan

It is a further blow to South Africa, who are already missing five leading players because of Indian Premier League commitments.

JOHANNESBURG - Recently-appointed South African white-ball captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Twenty20 international series against Pakistan, which starts on Saturday, because of a hamstring injury.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen will take over as captain for the four-match series which gets under way at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Among the South African absentees not involved in the IPL are opening batsman Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius, while batsman Rassie van der Dussen is still recovering from a quad muscle injury.

Hendricks has left the squad for the birth of his first child, while Pretorius has not fully recovered from a broken rib.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and leg-spinner Imran Tahir will be taking the field in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings as the first innings in Johannesburg draws to a close, while fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are contracted to Delhi.

David Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals.

