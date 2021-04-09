Norma Mngoma waits on Zondo ruling on her state capture testimony

The state capture commission has confirmed that it will hear testimony from both former minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife, Norma Nngoma, on Friday morning. But Gigaba also wants the commission to suppress her testimony or hear it in private.

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma is finally expected to tell the state capture commission what she knows about the relationship of her estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba, and the Guptas.

But if the former minister gets his way on Friday, she will testify in private.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will first have to decide on that and on Gigaba’s application to cross-examine her.

Mngoma is expected to testify about Gigaba’s interactions with the Guptas and their visits to their residence.

The couple have already clashed legally, where crimen injuria and malicious damage to property charges against Mngoma were dismissed.

But she still plans to sue the State for the trauma that she suffered when she was arrested and jailed overnight.

She also accused the Hawks of removing information and pictures related to her Gupta evidence from her devices, which they confiscated.

It's up to Zondo to decide if and how Mngoma will testify.

