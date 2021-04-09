NGO wants owner held criminally liable after boy (2) burned at Alex creche

The NGO said the principal of the illegal creche not only failed to seek medical care for the child immediately after the abuse, but also chose not to report it to the authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Non-governmental organisation (NGO) Women and Men Against Child Abuse called for the owner of an illegal Alexandra creche to be held criminally liable for negligence after a two-year-old boy was burned with boiling water.

The toddler's teacher was suspended after the child sustained severe burns to his buttocks and legs in January.

She was formally charged with attempted murder on Thursday.

The social development department said it's in the process of closing down the illegal creche, which was never registered.

“The creche owner must be arrested. There is a principle in law _dolus eventualis _– if you are in the custodianship of children, you are accountable for their actions”, said Ngaa Murombedzi from the NGO.

“She was supposed to report it and she didn’t. She waited hours. Her failure to do so means she must be held criminally liable. Something more serious could have happened to the child.”

Leaving the courtroom shortly after hearing that she now faced an attempted murder charge, the teacher who had not yet pleaded, refused to speak to Eyewitness News.

The mother of the two-year-old boy, who asked not to be named, said that the teacher hasn’t shown any remorse throughout her son’s painful ordeal.

The case resumes in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Tuesday and a new prosecutor and magistrate have been assigned to the case.

