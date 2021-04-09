MUT SRC suspends protest following violence

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has now stepped in.

DURBAN - The SRC at the Mangosuthu University of Technology said that it had suspended protests after they took a violent turn at the institution.



He’s meeting with both the SRC and university management in a bid to resolve the impasse over funding and registration issues.



The SRC wanted all eligible students at the university to be cleared for registration, regardless of historic debt.

But management said that it could not take decisions that would worsen the university's financial situation.



Tensions are high here at the university where management and the SRC are at loggerheads over the commencement of classes for this academic year.



Eyewitness News understands that last week, the university issued a communique to students advising that classes would commence on Monday.



But the SRC said that it was unrealistic given that fewer than 20% of eligible students had registered so far.



To make matters worse, some staff members were also on strike over salary demands.

SRC president, Mthokozisi Gumede, said that students were also experiencing problems with accommodation, along with funding-related issues like the disbursement of laptops.



For its part, the university said that some of the issues raised by students fell outside its control and institutions like NSFAS were better positioned to respond.



Acting deputy vice-chancellor, Manyani Makua, said that they were exploring how they could better respond to issues raised by students ahead of the commencement of classes.

