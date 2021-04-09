Mkhize confirms SA to receive over 1m J&J vaccine doses before end of April

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that more vaccines would be delivered as the country got ready for the second phase of the immunisation campaign next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the country would definitely receive a batch of over a million vaccines from Johnson & Johnson before the end of the month.

He was speaking in Soweto while inspecting vaccination sites in Gauteng on Thursday.

This was ahead of the second phase of the vaccination campaign.

READ: Mkhize pleased with vaccination progress in Gauteng

Minister Mkhize began his address by apologising for the lack of new information about the vaccines in the past few weeks.

"We've never doubted our obligation to account as public officers, however, we found ourselves in such a position where we had to choose between honouring the terms of the non-disclosure agreement or disclosing the details of the deal to the public when it was not yet concrete."

He announced that more vaccines would be delivered as the country got ready for the second phase of the immunisation campaign next month.

"And that we have now secured a combined 51 million doses of vaccine, 31 million from Johnson & Johnson and 20 million from Pfizer."

The minister also said that they had also received a refund from the Serum Institute of India for half a million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

This was after questions regarding the expiry date.

WATCH: Phase 2 of SA vaccine rollout still set for May - Mkhize

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.