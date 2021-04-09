Mbalula urges SA airlines to begin using Iata mobile travel pass

The pass is a mobile application for travellers to help manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests and vaccines.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that local airlines should move to begin using the International Air Transport Association (Iata) mobile travel pass.

The Civil Aviation Authority is virtually hosting the national aviation conference, where the app was discussed.

The technology consists of a global registry of health requirements as well as an app that enables authorised laboratories and testing centres to securely share test and vaccination certificates with passengers.

According to Iata, the pass was a tool that governments, travelers, airlines, and test centers/vaccination providers can use to get verified information to those who needed it in a safe and secure manner. Iata said that it was not mandating that travellers have the COVID-19 vaccine to travel but that it was complying with the coronavirus regulations of the various countries that its members flew to.

Mbalula said that Singapore would use technology, among other countries.

"Reports have emerged in our midsts that Singapore will accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing a digital certificate for COVID-19 tests and vaccines."

The minister said that more than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines were also testing the mobile travel pass.

"We need to work together as an industry to ensure that we place South Africa on a new growth path by making use of opportunities presented by technology so that South African carriers are listed amongst carriers on that list."

The International Air Transport Association said that the pass would give governments the confidence to reopen borders without the need to quarantine.

