Manuel hails late struggle icon Bloch as a mentor for many students

Bloch passed away earlier on Friday after a long illness.

CAPE TOWN - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has described struggle icon and education specialist, Graeme Bloch, as a mentor for many student leaders.

Manual said South Africa had lost a lifelong activist, adding that Bloch truly loved his country and fought for equal education from a young age.

“Graeme became an activist at high school, he was part of the national youth action in the unfashionable days of 1972.”

He said Bloch never stopped fighting for freedom and human rights and it wasn't always easy.

“Graeme got to UCT, got arrested and detained, he was tortured after a student march in 1976. Thereafter he was banned for five years.”

Manual said after being banned from UCT, he returned as a lecturer.

He said the 65-year-old struggle icon was and would continue to be a mentor for many student leaders.

