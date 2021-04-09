Mahlobo: SSA suffering because it was formed by people with different interests

Mahlobo said some agents worked for the apartheid regime while others worked for liberation movements.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo on Friday said the State Security Agency (SSA) still suffered because it was formed with people who did not see eye to eye.

He's told the state capture inquiry his testimony would draw interest locally and internationally.

Mahlobo said the agency needed reform because its officials did things to each other but they were never resolved.

“Even today, the people who worked for the apartheid security forces are there and there are other people who are from liberation movements who are also there and are trained in a particular way.”

