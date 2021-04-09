Mahlobo refuses to say if Zuma was involved in arrest of wife MaNtuli by SSA

She had been accused of poisoning Zuma in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo on Friday said he could not disclose whether former President Jacob Zuma was the “client” referred to in an intelligence operation to arrest and unlawfully detain Zuma’s wife, MaNtuli.

Added to this, the operation known as Project Tin Roof has also shocked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo who heard that intelligence agents held her against her will.

Mahlobo was testifying at the state capture commission on Friday.

Like all other intelligence projects, Mahlobo said he didn’t know the details, but for Project Tin Roof, he didn’t want to say what he did know.

Mahlobo said he never issued instructions for Project Mayibuye, a R54 million operation that included dealing with friction between the executive and the judiciary.

“With due respect, if there is an instruction issued to me as required by the law [I will do it] but there is no instruction here.”

The commission heard that Mayibuye was used to channel funds from the spy agency to benefit Zuma and other high-ranking officials and to carry out unlawful operations.

