Lesufi condemns violent altercation between Parktown High matriculants

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has on Friday condemned a violent altercation that occurred between a group of matriculants at Parktown Boys High School.

In a video that has been widely shared, a grade 12 pupil can be seen attacking another before being stopped by a group of pupils.

It's understood the incident occurred on Thursday and the matriculants involved in the altercation have since been suspended.

Lesufi said his department would not tolerate any kind of violent behaviour.

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “This video footage has gone viral and it’s quite unnecessary and the school has already suspended these learners who will go on the disciplinary process on the way forward regarding their behaviour.”

