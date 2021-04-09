'I see you as my leader': ANC distances itself from clip of Ramaphosa on Zuma

In the one minute-48 second leaked clip, Ramaphosa can be heard clearly saying he saw his predecessor as a leader and an elder.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said it would never have sanctioned the distribution of a sound clip featuring its party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks in what is believed to have been a closed meeting between the party’s top six and former President Jacob Zuma.

He goes on to discuss the removal of both Zuma and former President Thabo Mbeki, arguing that the majority view won those discussions.

Zuma met with the officials last month on the back of his defiance of a Constitutional Court order for him to return to testify at the state capture commission.

Based on his speaking notes, which were made public over the weekend, the former leader felt the party left him out to dry.

He also complained of the difficulty in meeting with his successor.

Over the weekend, South Africans caught a glimpse into Zuma’s views on his engagement with the ANC’s top six.

And on Friday, thanks to social media, Ramaphosa’s own thoughts have found their way into the public domain.

In the short clip, Ramaphosa can be heard describing how he understood his predecessor to see him.

“He wanted me to go jail, he had no support for me… and so on... I see you as my leader, as my elder in the ANC.”

In arguing that this was false, Ramaphosa said he saw Zuma as his leader and elder.

Sound bites of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Jacob Zuma in that top 6 meeting. Ramaphosa is very clear, he respects JZ and JZ has the wrong impression of Ramaphosa. #LeadUsMatamela pic.twitter.com/6YlsvdVMVZ Goolam (@goolammv) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party knew nothing about the clip.

“We would not have sanctioned the distribution of a clip purporting to a meeting that might have been had between officials and former President Jacob Zuma.”

Zuma is currently waiting to hear whether the Constitutional Court will rule that he should be jailed.

