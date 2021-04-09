Harsher laws, jail time will help SA reduce road carnage, says Mbalula

Two hundred and thirty-five (235) people were killed on the country’s roads, a 9.6% decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that South Africa would not win the fight against the high road fatalities until tougher laws are imposed.

Mbalula released the 2021 Easter road traffic statistics Thursday.

Minister Mbalula said while there was a decline in road fatalities over the Easter long weekend, the country still had a long way to go to reduce the carnage.

“We must equally record that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done to bring these numbers down.”

He said that those who undermined the law must face harsher penalties.

“Up until we get to a stage that when you are drunk behind the vehicle, it will lead you to jail, we will never see change.”

Most of the fatal crashes occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo.

