Gauteng Health Dept encouraged by public buy-in to get COVID-19 vaccination

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department said that there seemed to be greater public buy-in when it came to those willing to be vaccinated as the country continued to wait for more doses to arrive here on home soil.

There are around 1. 25 million healthcare workers in South Africa and, so far, only about 283,000 had received the jab.

Government said that it would release more details in due course on the changes to its rollout plan, and which group could get ready to line up for their inoculations in the next few phases.

Sipho Senabe is the chief director for human resource development in the Gauteng Health Department.

He said that they were on track in Gauteng and that they would make sure that they kept to their targets to vaccinate as many people as possible this year.

"This is an unprecedented programme. We have never had this kind of programme or campaign of this magnitude ever in our country. But we are confident that we are on the right track and that we will be able to reach the targets that we have set for ourselves."

