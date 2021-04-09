Feared and revered: Patrice Talon, Benin's 'King of Cotton'

But critics say Talon has skewed Sunday's elections in his favour - another alarming tilt towards authoritarianism, they charge, in what was once a vibrant multi-party democracy.

COTONOU, Benin - Benin's President Patrice Talon came to power in 2016 pitching himself as a successful tycoon who sought just a single term in office, bringing competence and entrepreneurial drive to the nation.

Today, the man dubbed "the King of Cotton" is on course for a second spell at the helm, declaring that his mission for change has yet to be completed.

But critics say Talon has skewed Sunday's elections in his favour -- another alarming tilt towards authoritarianism, they charge, in what was once a vibrant multi-party democracy.

In January the president backtracked on his one-term promise and announced he would run again.

"He came to power with a touch of evangelism in politics," his communication advisor, Wilfried Houngbedji, told AFP. Later, said Houngbedji, Talon "became more realistic."

With his designer clothes and sports car, 62-year-old Talon argues Africa will only catch up with the rest of the world if Africans themselves believe in it.

"He wants to change mentalities. He wants to change his country's history and be remembered," said Houngbedji.

"He's a perfectionist," said one of his close advisors. "He can walk into your office unannounced and immediately notice something wrong with the set-up."

A dozen officials have been fired over one mistake or after doing what they had always done: collecting small bribes to round up the end of the month.

"Not being popular is a sign of success for him," said an ex-advisor, who described him as "a man with a strong personality, stubborn and who believes he is always right."

SUCCESSFUL BUSINESSMAN

A man of modest origins from the port of Ouidah, Talon went on to study at Dakar's science faculty before transferring to Paris' National School of Civil Aviation (ENAC).

Despite passing the entrance exams, he failed a medical test and was forced to give up his dream of becoming a pilot.

Talon is a Fon -- one of Benin's main ethnic and linguistic groups -- and this has helped in his early career.

With businesses in the key cotton sector and running Cotonou's port, a regional maritime hub, Talon was ranked by Forbes in 2015 as 15th wealthiest sub-Saharan African, worth an estimated $400 million (337 million euros).

He entered politics late and rose to power with no base, no network and as rival to then president Thomas Boni Yayi, a former ally who became a sworn enemy after the old guard politician penalised Talon's business.

In 2012, Talon, who was abroad at the time, was accused of masterminding an alleged plot to poison Yayi. He was pardoned in May 2014, paving the way for his return to Benin and first election win.

FAST GROWTH

Benin recorded high levels of growth after Talon took steps to formalise the economy. The large majority of the population relies on the informal sector.

But five years after he came to power, while the elite continues to say he is a visionary, the president is often criticised by the political class who sees him as arrogant.

The country's intellectuals and even some in the private sector have questioned the constant indictments of opposition members and intimation of civil society representatives.

After coming to power, Talon created a special court that critics say has become a tool used to eliminate his biggest political rivals.

"If you play his game he leaves you alone, but if you go against him, he punishes you," one of his former advisors said.

Talon's close circle is made of a handful of advisors, many from outside the traditional political sphere or from the diaspora, and his wife Claudine Gbenagnon who yields significant influence.

The president claims to be "a natural competitor" but "in reality he hates competition, and in business and politics he has always done everything to oust the competition."

For Benin observers and experts, Talon was upset by a parliamentary decision to twice reject his plan for constitutional reforms.

One of his former advisors says Rwandan President Paul Kagame made a strong impression on him when they met three months after his 2016 election.

"He wanted to model his tenure on a charismatic political model and he found it in Kagame," said the source.

Comparisons with Kagame, elected in 2000 and reelected in 2017 with 99 percent of votes, are frequent.

Both Rwanda and Benin have enjoyed fast growth under leaders that have become both feared and revered.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.