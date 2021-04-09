District Six committee asks govt to clarify restitution plan for 108 claimants

This comes after the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development submitted its quarterly plan to the committee.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six working committee has written to the state attorney to seek clarity on a restitution plan.

Plans to move more than 100 claimants into new homes this month have again been delayed.

The Land Reform department has told District Six working committee that due to COVID-19 and the hard lockdown, construction plans had to be halted.

Committee spokesperson Karen Breytenbach said they remained committed to working with government.

However, they want answers, timelines and clarity on when the 108 claimants will move into their new homes.

"We initially were told people will move back in April; later government postponed this to May but this week they issued a statement that were inevitable delays."

Many of the claimants have waited more than 30 years to return home.

