Children paying the price for escalating gang violence in Cape Town

Several children are currently recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during suspected gang crossfire in different parts of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Several children are currently recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during suspected gang crossfire in different parts of Cape Town.

The shootings have occurred over the past few weeks in communities, including Lavender Hill, Hanover Park and Manenberg.

Earlier this week, a 13-year-old boy was shot in the back while playing soccer on a farm in Philippi.

In Manenberg, over the Easter weekend, an 8-year-old boy was shot in the face while playing outside with friends.

About two weeks ago, a 4-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were hit by stray bullets during an alleged gang shooting in Hanover Park.

Last month, in Lavender Hill, a 4-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in which a 17-year-old boy was shot dead.

That same day, a 6-year-old girl was wounded in the crossfire between rival gangs in Wesbank.

Police Minister Bheki Cele earlier this week welcomed the deployment of almost 200 additional police officers to fight crime in the Western Cape.

The move follows what police referred to as a gradual increase in violent crimes in the province, especially crimes related to gang violence.

