Arthur Fraser's lawyer walks out of Zondo Inquiry over Mahlobo testimony

Rapulane Kgoroeadira attended proceedings briefly while former State Security Minister David Mahlobo was testifying remotely.

JOHANNESBURG - Arthur Fraser’s lawyer has walked out of the state capture commission, protesting that his clients were not informed that they would be implicated.

But when Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo decided to adjourn briefly to allow Mahlobo to testify in person, Kgoroeadira placed his objections on the record.

"From the last question, it appears that my clients will be implicated. For the record, we've not received any notice with regards to today's proceedings, we just need to place that on records and for that matter, to the extent that I am here and may be perceived to condone the failure to comply with the rules, I will be leaving now."

Earlier, Mahlobo said that his testimony would draw interest both locally and abroad.

He said that he may had limitations with secrets that he was entrusted with but he did not condone criminality.

Mahlobo made an opening statement at the beginning of Friday morning's proceedings, saying that he would cooperate but he could not break the law.

"I should not compromise the work of the commission but also unintentionally break the law but at the very same time also ensuring that the tenets of the law around issues of national security and national intelligence are protected."

Earlier, the commission confirmed that it was experiencing internet connectivity issues.

Zondo then suggested that Mahlobo rather appear in person to give his evidence.

The minister agreed to resume his testimony in person at 11.30.

