3 suspects arrested for murder of Thornton man (41)

CAPE TOWN – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Thornton man.

Police nabbed the trio in Khayelitsha on Thursday night.

The 41-year-old man was gunned down in front of his child at their family home earlier this week.

“Information gathered indicated that the assailants fled the scene in a hired vehicle with cloned number plates. With the assistance of the vehicle hire company, the silver Toyota Yaris was identified and tracked to Khayelitsha, where members of our national intervention unit spotted the vehicle and apprehended the three suspects,” said the police's Andre Traut.

Traut said that the same vehicle was linked to a recent housebreaking case in Grassy Park, along with a house robbery in Somerset West.

