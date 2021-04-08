Weather Watch: Sunny Friday in store for Gauteng & WC

Great Friday temperatures are in store for KZN and WC beachgoers

JOHANNESBURG – Clear skies and warm weather conditions can be expected for the Western Cape on Friday.

WESTERN CAPE:

Starting off at 17°C, Cape Town is expected to peak at 24°C while George will see maximum temperatures of 20°C.

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg’s temperatures will start off at 10°C and peak at 26°C while Pretoria is expected to experience a high of 28°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Generally warm weather temperatures can also be expected in KZN on Friday; Durban’s temperatures will peak at 26°C while Ulundi and Newcastle will both see highs of 28°C.

