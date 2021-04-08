Weather Watch: Sunny Friday in store for Gauteng & WC
Great Friday temperatures are in store for KZN and WC beachgoers
JOHANNESBURG – Clear skies and warm weather conditions can be expected for the Western Cape on Friday.
WESTERN CAPE:
Starting off at 17°C, Cape Town is expected to peak at 24°C while George will see maximum temperatures of 20°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/5Dh9isxi37SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 8, 2021
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg’s temperatures will start off at 10°C and peak at 26°C while Pretoria is expected to experience a high of 28°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/ZBQTSQMCcASA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 8, 2021
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Generally warm weather temperatures can also be expected in KZN on Friday; Durban’s temperatures will peak at 26°C while Ulundi and Newcastle will both see highs of 28°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 9.4.2021 pic.twitter.com/GxU7KeMIRsSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 8, 2021
