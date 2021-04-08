Voorstekraal community’s attempts to get rid of drug lords failing

Voorstekraal is a small community 136 kilometres outside of Cape Town; it was once a quiet and safe neighbourhood but 2020 changed all that.

CAPE TOWN - The small town of Voorstekraal fears it could become a drug hotspot.

The community in the Overberg area on Thursday said it had been trying to keep drug lords and gangsters out of the area, with no success.

“I've been staying in Voorstekraal for more than 30 years. Never ever have there been so much drugs in our place,” a community member said.

Community members have told Eyewitness News that they were losing their children and young people to drugs.

“The young children, school children are selling drugs in Voorstekraal and I am very disappointed. I would like the cops to help,” she added.

The Western Cape's provincial safety and security committee is also concerned that more and more gangsters are now targeting rural communities.

Committee chairperson Reagan Allen said: “Hence is it important that we supplement our crime fighting resources on a permanent basis in our province in order to go beyond our approach towards organised crime, which is evidently sprawling into our rural communities."

Police successes in the Voorstekraal neighbourhood have been limited but they did confirm they arrested two people at a house in the area earlier this month for possession of tik.

