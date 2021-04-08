UPDATE: Student arrested during protests at MUT

The students had blocked some of the roads in and out of Umlazi earlier and officers were deployed to the scene.

DURBAN - A student has been arrested in the ongoing student protests at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in uMlazi, south of Durban.

The SRC said that students' anger had been exacerbated by the failure of university management to address funding and registration issues, which had been raised since February.

The students' protest took place against the backdrop of a strike by staff members, which the SRC endorsed.

Mangosuthu University of Technology SRC president, Mthokozisi Gumede, said that they were frustrated with the university's decision to commence classes on Monday while registration and funding issues were still outstanding.

“We’ve got all 2,000 students who are registered at this point in time, out of 13,000. We have less than 2,000 students that have accommodation."

Acting deputy vice-chancellor, Manyani Makuwa, said that the ongoing protests were unnecessary as the university management was committed to working with both aggrieved staff and students to find solutions.

"This afternoon, executive management will be meeting again to try to respond to almost all the issues that have been raised which are within our power to respond to and will be able to do that."

At the same time, the university said that it would continue talking to workers who were demanding an 8% salary increase against the university's offer of 3.3%.

