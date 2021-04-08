The laptop of tomorrow: Purpose-driven innovation takes ASUS to number one

ASUS has launched the ZenBook Duo UX482 and describes this powerhouse notebook as 'The Laptop of Tomorrow'.

Innovation, the final destination for exceptional creativity. ASUS’s passion for purpose-driven innovation has developed over a three-decade journey in the search of the incredible. The core of its design thinking process, enabling its customers to achieve the incredible, has led to the PC manufacturer being listed as the world’s best laptop brand in 2020 on the prestigious annual laptopmag.com ranking.

In December 2020, ASUS for the first time in South Africa was the number one selling consumer laptop on GFK and that trend continues.

Dual Screen

This steady rise to the top of the PC world has been driven by innovation that targets user efficiency, productivity, and proficiency. One major example of this type of innovation is the dual-screen revolution pioneered by ASUS.

The first major leap forward began with the ScreenPad™ in 2019, a secondary display built into the trackpad allowing a simplified level of productivity that no other laptop had achieved.

This concept was further developed into a full-length dual screen that sits above the keyboard and below the normal display.

This edge-to-edge screen provides fully functional multitask boosting productivity on the go to levels before impossible.

Purpose Driven

The ASUS brand has grown in prominence within the professional creator market and this relationship has driven much of the lauded innovation.

The launch of the new ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo have purpose guided software compatibility with Adobe creative suite products to utilise the secondary display, providing a native user experience on the dual-screen for Adobe users.

Being able to maximise workflow efficiency for creatives within a familiar ecosystem from any location is not a happy accident, rather a clear indication of purpose-driven innovation led by the user experience.

Innovating for Tomorrow

The innovation path for ASUS and in particular ZenBook is guided by the user experience and how the brand can make their search for incredible as effortless and fun as possible.

Lighter, faster and more flexible form factors will be a priority. On opening the iconic ZenBook lid, tomorrow’s laptops will offer a faster and more efficient way to get critical day-to-day tasks done at the desk or on the move.

The Laptop of Tomorrow is available to you, today!

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, ZenBook Duo 14 lets you get things done in style: calmly, efficiently, and with zero fuss. It’s your powerful and elegant next-level companion for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring the ScreenPad™ Plus secondary display with a brand-new tilting design that offers effortless ergonomics and seamless workflows.

Visit www.asus.com/za to see more specifications.