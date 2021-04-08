Teacher accused of scalding toddler at Alex creche charged with attempted murder

The woman allegedly used boiling water to clean the little boy after he apparently soiled himself.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspended teacher accused of scalding a toddler with boiling water at an illegal Alexandra creche has now been charged with attempted murder.

She appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates Court on Thursday morning, where the case was postponed to Tuesday.

READ: Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

The woman allegedly used boiling water to clean the little boy after he apparently soiled himself.

The child was severely injured during the alleged abuse in January and was still battling to walk.

#AlexBurn JUST IN: The teacher accused of pouring boiling water over an Alexandra toddler, is now facing an attempted murder charge, and no longer assault GBH. ML EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2021

It has taken over a week for the Gauteng Department of Social Development to publicly comment on this Eyewitness News expose and it said that it needed another five days to close the illegal creche down.

The department's spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana: "It has been established that in this ECD, they are not registered with the Department of Social Development and it is in contravention of the Children's Act. We are in consultation with the parents that have kids there and the HOD will issue a notice for closure."

WATCH: Creche teacher accused of burning toddler with hot water

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.