Springbok World Cup winner Wiese recovering from heart attack

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - Rugby World Cup winner Kobus Wiese is recovering in a Cape Town hospital after suffering a heart attack, fellow former Springbok Toks van der Linde said on Thursday.

The 56-year-old TV presenter and businessman and former lock was admitted on Wednesday to a hospital in the western Cape town of Paarl, his birthplace, and transferred the same day to Cape Town.

Van der Linde said Wiese underwent a procedure to have an intravascular stent inserted into a narrowed vein.

"I spoke to Kobus this (Thursday) morning and he is okay‚" Van der Linde told the Netwerk24 website. "He is a big pal of mine. We have been friends since 1995. He is a strong man."

Wiese played 18 times for South Africa between 1993 and 1996, including the extra-time triumph over New Zealand in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final in Johannesburg.

In a 13-year provincial career, the 125-kilogram, 1.99-metre forward made 158 matches appearances for Boland, Western Transvaal and Transvaal (now Golden Lions).

