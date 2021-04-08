Scopa slams Eskom board for delaying probe into racism claims against De Ruyter

The committee had been requested to suspend its probe because the state-owned power utility was conducting its own internal investigation into the matter.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's finance watchdog Scopa has slammed the Eskom board for delaying for over a year an investigation into racism allegations against CEO Andre de Ruyter.

On Wednesday, Scopa agreed to halt its own inquiry to not duplicate the process.

Members of the Scopa said that it would be wasteful for the committee to conduct a parallel investigation into the racism allegations against De Ruyter.

This was despite the fact that De Ruyter had already made a submission to Scopa denying the allegations.

However, members like Mervyn Dirks said that Eskom jumped the gun when it decided to investigate the same matter.

"The Eskom board is doing an inquiry, Scopa is doing an inquiry, which is a waste of state resources

Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Eskom would have to report back to the committee about its probe.

"They need to explain to us and the South African public the allegations that warranted an investigation and did not do anything about it because that is a dereliction of duty."

