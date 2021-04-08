SADC Troika leaders condemn Moz attacks, deploy a technical mission

It’s not clear what action the region will take but the deployed technical mission will report back to heads of state by 29 April.

JOHANNESBURG - SADC Troika heads of state on Thursday said the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, could not be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

The SABC has reported that 12 decapitated bodies have been found behind a hotel in the region.

The leaders have decided at their meeting in Maputo to deploy a technical mission to Mozambique.

The meeting has condemned the attacks in the strongest terms.

SADC has issued a communique at the end of its meeting in Maputo.

The region decided to meet after last month’s attacks in Palma, which killed dozens including a KwaZulu-Natal man, and displaced more than 11,000 people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ministers of international relations, defence and state security attended the meeting.

It was also attended by Mozambique, Botswana, Malawi Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

The Cabo Delgado crisis started in 2017 with insurgents taking control of parts of northern Mozambique.

Communiqu of the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of Heads of State & Government of the Southern African Development Community, Maputo, Mozambique #SADC #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/aZF3HmSqgi Presidency | South Africa (@PresidencyZA) April 8, 2021

