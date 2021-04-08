Ramaphosa arrives in Mozambique for SADC summit on insurgent attacks

Heads of state and government in the southern African region are set to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado again last month.

JOHANNESBURG — President Cyril Ramaphosa touched down in Maputo in Mozambique on Thursday, where he will attend the SADC extraordinary double troika summit on the security crisis in that country.

Ramaphosa was also accompanied by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa was also en route.

The heads of state and government are set to plan the way forward after insurgents attacked Cabo Delgado again last month.

Dozens were killed in the ambush, including a South African man.

Several days after the Palma attack, the Islamic State claimed it had carried out the operation.

But many analysts believed that the IS flag was just one of convenience, with the Mozambique group having no identifiable leader, no ethos or ideology and no clear motives.

The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed that it had regained control of the coastal town of Palma.

Ministers of International Relations met on Wednesday and expressed concern that the attacks appeared to be coordinated, sophisticated and backed by strong funding and supply of modern weaponry compared to machetes when they started in 2017.

