Parly Energy committee concerned over effect of fuel price hike on SA's poor

CAPE TOWN - This week's steep fuel price hike has raised concern in Parliament.

The Mineral Resources and Energy committee wants solutions from the department to mitigate the increases.

On Wednesday, the price of petrol increased by R1 per litre inland and 99 cents per litre at the coast.

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, said that the fuel price hike came on the back of a 15% electricity tariff increase.

Luzipo said that this would undoubtedly have a negative socio-economic impact on the livelihoods of many South Africans.

As a result, the committee wanted a briefing from the department on the basic fuel price and how the increase could be mitigated.

"We may need to find a way, for an example, you can't give answers which is why we call a meeting. But let's look at the pricing and taxing in relation to fuel, whether our local domestic tax mechanisms are they necessarily assisting where they are located?"

Luzipo has made an appeal to all sectors of the economy, including mining, transport and sellers of fast-moving consumer goods to not raise prices as this could further burden the poor.

