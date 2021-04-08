No SADC member can face terrorism alone, says Botswana's Kwape

SADC ministers from member states including the current chair Botswana and members of the organ on politics, defence and security have concluded their preparatory talks.

JOHANNESBURG - Botswana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lemogang Kwape said no SADC member can face terrorism alone and they shouldn’t have to, either.

Kwape chaired the ministerial meeting of the double troika of the regional body in Mozambique.



The meeting in Maputo was held to prepare for Thursday’s summit of heads of state, which will be attended by six Southern African presidents for emergency talks on the crisis that's been plaguing Mozambique for years now.

Botswana’s Kwape said that the region needed to stand firm and united, in a show of solidarity with their sister country.



The heads of state, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will decide what tangible action the bloc should take to prevent further attacks in the Mozambique region of Cabo Delgado and to respond to last month’s attack in Palma that killed dozens, including a South African man, and displaced 11,000 vulnerable people.

Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania, Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe are expected to attend the meeting.

