Niehaus denies claims that RET forces are trying to divide the ANC

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s Carl Niehaus on Thursday said claims that radical economic transformation (RET) forces were part of a faction or grouping seeking to divide the party was the wrong interpretation.

The MKMVA spokesperson, who also works in secretary general Ace Magashule’s office and has been linked to the so-called RET forces, insists they are merely seeking to support the ANC's own policy on economic transformation in the country.

His comments follow Northern Cape chairperson Zamani Saul's Eyewitness News opinion piece warning that it was a precursor to a new party.

OPINION: Zamani Saul: the ANC’s RET grouping is a precursor to a new party

Saul said its formation was to execute a spirited push-back strategy against the ANC's attempts to renew itself.

The Northern Cape chair's views have been echoed by several senior ANC members, including Joel Netshitenzhe and the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

But Niehaus continued to deny this, claiming there was a deliberate attempt to frame the promotion of this ANC policy as a faction.

“In order to be able to advance particular persons and particular individuals at the cost of others, that is factional, it is wrong and it is not the right interpretation. I, myself, with many other loyal and longstanding members of the African National Congress are only promoting radical economic transformation as part of the economic policy programme of the ANC.”

WATCH: ’It is true that the ANC is divided’ - Ace Magashule

