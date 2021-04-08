MUT management vows to act decisively against disruptive student protests

On Thursday, a small group of students staged demonstrations over registration and funding issues, which they claim have been raised since February.

DURBAN - Management at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has vowed to act decisively against disruptive protests at the Umlazi-based institution.

The protests intensified when the aggrieved students allegedly burnt tyres and debris in front of the university's main entrance as well as caused major traffic congestion when they blockaded the busy Mangosuthu Highway.

Acting deputy vice-chancellor at MUT Manyani Makuwa said they wanted to restore order at the institution.

“I have observed that they have been engaging with the police back and forth and that is not good, because as long as they are on campus, that endangers the property of the university, it endangers the lives of students and staff who are legitimately here. So, that is what I mean when I say we have to deal with it decisively because we need to avoid the possibility of this getting out of hand.”

Meanwhile, SRC president Mthokozisi Gumede said they would continue with their demonstrations until the university addressed their issues.

Gumede claimed the university had so far been able to register about 2,000 out of a total of 13,000 students.

At least one student was arrested during Thursday’s protests.

