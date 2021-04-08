'Monumental moment': Melomed Hospital in Mitchells Plain has no COVID patients

The facility discharged its last COVID-19 patients two days ago, but a child tested positive there earlier on Thursday

CAPE TOWN - The Melomed Hospital in Mitchells Plain is COVID-19 free as of Thursday.

However, he too will be sent home, which means the hospital has no coronavirus cases to deal with.

Melomed Mitchells Plain said being coronavirus free was a key milestone that could not go unnoticed.

Doctor Terence Mudaly, a specialist physician at the hospital, said: “It’s definitely a monumental moment for us and we are ecstatic. It’s been quite a journey and we worked hard.”

The facility's first COVID-19 patient was admitted on 19 April last year and since then, Mudaly has treated many more.

“I have treated at least 400-500 [COVID] patients.”

He said despite the positive development, staff were mindful of the threat of a third wave.

“We are still taking the necessary precautions like we did when we had COVID patients being admitted.”

