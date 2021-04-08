Mkhize pleased with vaccination progress in Gauteng

Mkhize is inspecting sites ahead of the phase two vaccination programme.

PARKTOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said he was happy about the progress with vaccinations in Gauteng.

Embarking on a countrywide tour to assess the readiness of Provinces for the mass vaccination campaign. Starting today at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng Province- a significant start as we celebrate Charlotte Maxeke in the year of her 150 birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jQnSuimNzn Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 8, 2021

Mkhize began with a visit to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown.

He toured a vaccination site at the facility and said: “I am quite happy with the report that I received so far, and I found that it is very well aligned with the plans we have nationally.”

So far, more than 70,000 health workers have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

And about 280,000 health care workers have received their jabs nationally.

The minister has now moved to another vaccination site in Soweto, in central-western Jabavu, where he was expected to outline their plan for the next phase.

He was joined by Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.

