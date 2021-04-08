20°C / 22°C
Mkhize pleased with vaccination progress in Gauteng

Mkhize is inspecting sites ahead of the phase two vaccination programme.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) joined by Premier David Makhura (R) and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi on site inspections ahead of the phase two vaccination programme in Gauteng on 8 April 2021. Picture: Zweli Mkhize/ Twitter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize (L) joined by Premier David Makhura (R) and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi on site inspections ahead of the phase two vaccination programme in Gauteng on 8 April 2021. Picture: Zweli Mkhize/ Twitter
57 minutes ago

PARKTOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday said he was happy about the progress with vaccinations in Gauteng.

Mkhize is inspecting sites ahead of the phase two vaccination programme.

READ: Health Dept working on revised strategy for COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Mkhize

Mkhize began with a visit to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown.

ALSO READ: Health Dept signs deal with Pfizer for 20m COVID-19 vaccine doses - report

He toured a vaccination site at the facility and said: “I am quite happy with the report that I received so far, and I found that it is very well aligned with the plans we have nationally.”

So far, more than 70,000 health workers have been vaccinated in Gauteng.

And about 280,000 health care workers have received their jabs nationally.

WATCH: Mkhize: Vaccine nationalism has taught Africa to be self-reliant

The minister has now moved to another vaccination site in Soweto, in central-western Jabavu, where he was expected to outline their plan for the next phase.

He was joined by Premier David Makhura and Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.

