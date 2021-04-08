20°C / 22°C
MEC Madikizela calls urgent meeting with Santaco over taxi boss murder

Victor Wiwi was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night, while another person was killed and a third was injured.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela at the taxi lekgotla in Cape Town on Thursday, 15 October 2020. Picture @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOIWN - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has on Thursday called an urgent meeting with taxi body, Santaco, following the murder of the president of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA).

Victor Wiwi was shot and killed in Nyanga on Wednesday night, while another person was killed and a third was injured. There have been no arrests.

Madikizela has described the slain Cape Town taxi boss as a respected and soft-spoken leader.

He said the CATA president demonstrated his dedication towards making peace and ending violence in the taxi industry.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Victor Wiwi. I will be visiting the family on Saturday to pay my respect. But subsequent to that, I will be having an urgent meeting with Santaco to deal with this matter once and for all.”

Madikizela said he had spoken to Wiwi about two hours before he was gunned down.

The motive has not been confirmed, but the Western Cape has been plagued by ongoing taxi violence for years.

