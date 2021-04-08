Police use water cannons to disperse protest at MUT

The students had blocked some of the roads in and out of Umlazi earlier and officers were deployed to the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have used water cannon to try and disperse hundreds of protesting students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology.

The students were venting their frustration over ongoing funding issues and were demanding that government deliver on its many promises over the years of financial assistance.

