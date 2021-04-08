Malusi Gigaba & estranged wife Norma Mngoma to face off at state capture inquiry

Former Cabinet Minister Malusi Gigaba will have to first agree to testify about Norma Mngoma’s allegations before the commission grants him leave to cross-examine her.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has confirmed that it will hear testimony from both former Minister Malusi Gigaba and his estranged wife Norma Mngoma on Friday.

Gigaba is making an application to cross-examine Mngoma.

But he also wants the commission to suppress her testimony or hear it in private, while Mngoma will testify about Gigaba’s interactions with the Guptas and their visits to their residence.

Gigaba will have to first agree to also testify about Mngoma’s allegations before the commission grants him leave to cross-examine her.

In March he cross-examined witness three - a former member of his security detail - denying that he had been to the Guptas six or seven times as the unidentified witness alleged.

The commission will also hear Denel-related evidence from former Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown, as well state security-related evidence from former Minister of State Security, David Mahlobo.

