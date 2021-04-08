Magashule defends radical economic transformation, says it is an ANC policy

Debate over the ANC’s radical economic transformation policy appeared to have deepened tensions within the party further.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has defended the party‘s radical economic transformation policy, saying that it must be pushed at all costs and that it remained their policy.

Magashule was speaking to Eyewitness News in Soweto on Wednesday on the sidelines of Gauteng’s celebrations on the life and times of struggle icon, Charlotte Maxeke.

Yesterday marked 150 years since her birth.

The so-called RET faction has been linked with Magashule and other party members, including the MKMVA’s Carl Niehaus.

Magashule has strongly defended the policy, saying that it was adopted at a party conference.

"It is the policy adopted at Nasrec and it is the policy enunciated in the Freedom Charter where it says the wealth of the country must be shared amongst those work in it."

Magashule’s comments come after ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the national executive committee banned the RET faction.

