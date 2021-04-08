KZN's first premier Frank Mdlalose to be laid to rest today

Frank Mdlalose succumbed to COVID-19 related complications on Sunday.

DURBAN - The first democratically elected premier of KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be laid to rest on Thursday.

The 89-year-old is expected to be laid to rest in an official state funeral at his Madadeni community in Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to deliver the eulogy at Mdlalose’s official funeral on Thursday.

The special service is expected to be held at St. Andrew’s Cathedral in eMadadeni.

Mdlalose has been hailed as one of the brokers of peace during the deadly political violence of the 1990s in KwaZulu-Natal.

This formed part of the glowing tributes that were paid to the late politician since his passing was announced on Sunday.

Mdlalose, who once served as South Africa’s ambassador to Egypt, retired from active politics in 2005.

